Webster chess team faces Saint Louis University in final round of President’s Cup

April 1st, 2018

After a last minute comeback in round two the night before, the Webster chess team faces their last opponents in today’s match against the Saint Louis University (SLU) team.

The third and final round began at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT)

The game lineups are:

1. Durarbayli (WU) – Ipatov (SLU)

2. Robson (WU) – Swiercz (SLU)

3. Zherebukh (SLU) – Prohaszka (WU)

4. Cori (WU) – Rambaldi (SLU)

