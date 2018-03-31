Webster plays University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in second round

The second round of the President’s Cup started at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT).

The members of the Webster University chess team are playing University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The games are:

1. Belous (RGV) – Shimanov (WU)

2. Robson (WU) – Dragun (RGV)

3. Stukopin (RGV) – Nyzhnyk (WU)

4. Cori (WU) – Hevia (RGV)

