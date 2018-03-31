The best of every active Webster sports at a glance, including updates, photos and highlights…
Webster plays University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in second round
The second round of the President’s Cup started at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT).
The members of the Webster University chess team are playing University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The games are:
1. Belous (RGV) – Shimanov (WU)
2. Robson (WU) – Dragun (RGV)
3. Stukopin (RGV) – Nyzhnyk (WU)
4. Cori (WU) – Hevia (RGV)
Shimanov trails by nearly three points. Robson and Cori both have leads of just under one point.