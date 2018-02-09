Webster will host third annual Diversity and Inclusion conference

Webster University will host its third Annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference Feb. 28 through March 1. The conference will be held in the Luhr Building on the Eden Theological Seminary Campus and will cover topics including hate speech, the criminal justice system, gender in the media and unconscious bias.

The event is free to the public and registration is required. Lunch can be purchased in advance.

The conference seeks to expand on ideas surrounding diversity and inclusion now and in the future. The conference will include a keynote speech, as well as panel discussions and workshops. A theatrical performance by Gitana Productions will also be included.

Donald M. Suggs, the keynote speaker for the event, was the St. Louis chairman for a march organized by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. He is the founder and chairman of the African Continuum, an organization that provides artistic efforts to African-American artists in St. Louis. Suggs is also the publisher of the St. Louis American, the largest independent newspaper in Missouri. He is expected to speak at Wednesday’s conference at 9:15 a.m. and will receive the Champion for All Award.

The conference will cover topics including hate speech, the criminal justice system, gender in the media, and unconscious bias. Gitana Productions will perform “New World” at the end of Thursday’s conference. The one act play is based on interviews done with refugees living in St. Louis.

