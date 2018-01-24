Webster University officially names Ben Greenberg as new sports director

Former sports information director Niel DeVasto left Webster University with big shoes to fill, bringing on board Ben Greenberg to fill the position. He starts as Webster’s new Sports Information Director on Jan. 23.

Greenberg is an Omaha, NE native and graduated in 1995 with degrees in journalism and mass communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Greenberg will be responsible for promoting teams from every sport with the statistics for every game they play. His duties include keeping and gathering information for each athlete, group statistics, including from other teams, and updating reports to the NCAA. Greenberg will support each team even if they are in the offseason by writing stories about the player from a human point of view. Athletic Director Scott Kilgallon and the Webster athletic department will be expecting Greenberg to follow in DeVasto’s footsteps.

Greenberg’s relationship with the athletes will be a huge part of his job as Director Kilgallon described Greenberg as a really down to earth kind of guy.

“He [Greenberg] has a great diverse background in Division I and II schools,” Kilgallon said.

Kilgallon conducted an extensive interview and multiple background checks on Greenberg for the position. He said he wanted to make sure Greenberg was the right person for the job.

Greenberg has a long history in intercollegiate sports and has a good relationship with other collegiate athletic directors, including the athletic directors of Washington University and UMSL. For 14 years, Greenberg worked in sports communication business for various organizations like Florida Southern College from 2012-16, an NCAA Division II school located in Lakeland, FL.

In addition to his time at Florida Southern, Greenberg spent seven years from 2005 to 2012 as the Sports Information Director at NCAA Division II Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, AR., and two years from 2003 to 2005 as the Sports Information Director at NCAA Division I Chicago State University in Chicago, Division Ill.

Greenberg was also the primary contact for the leading sports team and managed all facets of athletic communications for the Moccasins baseball team from Lakeland, FL. Greenberg was the primary sports contact for FSC’s women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis teams.

“Every day is a new challenge in this business, something different comes up,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he is happy to keep working with student-athletes and happy to be a Gorlok. After 16 months of being unemployed, he ready to do his job with great determination

“I’m thankful to Scott Kilgallon, the coaches and staff for been welcoming to me and made me feel part of the Gorlok family,” Greenberg said.

Kilgallon said he is happy with the decision to hire a man with great experience.

“We are just excited to get him up to speed, to continue our deadlines of the department and to promote the university” Kilgallon said.

With that said, Greenberg’s passion for sports would be a high motivation to do his job as part of the communication department of sports at Webster.

As this new notion of competence emerges, campus wonders what to expect from Greenberg. As the new Sports Information Director, his impact on sports will be a focus.

