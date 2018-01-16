Sverdrup building power outage scheduled for tonight

A power outage is planned for the Sverdrup building on the Webster Groves campus tonight, Jan. 16. The outage is needed for crews to complete repairs to the home campus’ power system, Webster University said in a Webster Alert email. Students and employees in the building are advised to shut down any electronic equipment before leaving the campus today.

The Sverdrup building will be available to students, faculty, and staff during normal operating hours starting tomorrow.

