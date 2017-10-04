Women’s soccer off to 10-1 start

Gorloks women’s soccer has won nine out of their first ten games and rank first in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) standings.

After suffering their first loss to defending Division III national champions Washington University, Webster University came back to beat conference opponent Iowa-Wesleyan 12-1 on Sept. 30.

In the game against Washington University, the Gorloks kept them scoreless in the first half. However, they allowed four goals in the second half.

Sophomore forward Janel Bond said there was a breakdown in the second half after Washington University scored its first goal.

“I wouldn’t count it as a complete loss because we learned a lot playing a good team,” Bond said. “A lot of experience was gained there and we were bound to lose sometime. Better now than later on in the national tournament.”

Head coach Luigi Scire said each player is instrumental in helping the team achieve its goals.

“We try to use every opportunity to improve individually, so we can improve collectively,” Scire said. “The formula for our success is every player can make a difference and each player has played a role in our early success.”

