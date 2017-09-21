PHOTOS Webster activists protest at the home campus #STLVerdict

Demanding police brutality to be condemned, Webster activists marched around the home campus on Tuesday chanting “show me what democracy looks like.”

Zoe Burton is the Student Ambassadress of Inclusion on campus. She was one of the protest organizers and said protests make a lasting difference.

“I just want you guys to really realize how important this is,” Burton said. “Throughout history, college students collectively coming together to push forward for changes has made an impact in our society. We need to address this, it’s more effective when we work together.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this post

Related