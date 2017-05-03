Parking garage expansion opens

Webster University’s parking garage expansion was opened to students for the first time May 2, when the university received an occupancy permit from the city of Webster Groves.

An opening ceremony for the parking garage was originally scheduled for April 20. However, it was canceled due to a construction delay and has not been rescheduled.

The parking garage expansion adds 550 new parking spots to campus, more than doubling the amount of parking available in the garage.

The new spaces will more than replace those lost due to the construction of Browning Hall, the new Interdisciplinary Science Building.

