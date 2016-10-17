Letter to the Editor: Quidditch articles a ‘slap in the face’ to Webster athletes

Webster student and Volleyball player Jory Siebenmorgen says The Journal’s two stories (Webster Quidditch breaks out the brooms for Gorlok Invitational and Webster Quidditch works toward improving participating numbers) about the Webster Quidditch team are insulting to Webster’s Division III athletes, and that the Sports page should focus on NCAA sports.

Dear Editor,

As a student-athlete here at Webster, I was extremely disappointed to

see that an article covering Quidditch took up a majority of the Sports

page in the most current edition of The Journal. I am not trying to

undervalue or make enemies with those who are a part of Quidditch. It

honestly looks like a lot of fun and I enjoy seeing their practices.

However, this does nothing to alleviate my frustrations.

You published not one, but two stories about the club. I emphasize the

word CLUB. They are not an NCAA sport. They are not a part of Webster’s

amazing Athletics Department. The sports that are actually a part of

our university include soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, track

and field, cross country, tennis, basketball and golf. Our athletic

teams have created a legacy of success and one that our university

needs to know about. We work incredibly hard to represent Webster with

pride. Which is probably why your most recent Sports page felt like

such a slap in the face to those of us that saw it. Our athletic

programs have won countless Conference titles, made it to multiple NCAA

tournaments, won numerous academic awards, continue to produce

successful athletes as well as students and yet we are overlooked. We

have won so many amazing games since your last issue. Volleyball pulled

out a phenomenal win against Greenville which helped place them second

in the Conference. Women’s soccer won a great game against Westminster

and remains undefeated in the Conference. Two of our teams have had

SLIAC players of the week. Volleyball is hosting a Dig Pink weekend in

which all proceeds will go towards an organization committed to

fighting breast cancer. Why were those not written about? You could

have interviewed one of our many student-athletes, staff members or

coaches. Updated the campus on all the things happening with the

Gorloks. Literally, anything involving DIII athletics. But no. You chose

to write about Quidditch. And physically put it above the actual sports

story.

Recently an article was written about how undervalued our athletics

are on this campus. Will you add to the problem, or help change it? If

you advertised big, upcoming games, maybe students would be better

informed and show up. We support the school, it is time for the school

to support the athletes.

Sincerely,

A disappointed Gorlok

