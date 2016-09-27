Webster students used bras are helping sex trafficking survivors

Webster student’s used bras are making a difference in sex trafficking survivors lives.

Non-profit organization Free The Girls is collecting gently used bras this week. The donations provide job opportunities for survivors — who can then sell the bras as owners of small businesses.

Bras are being donated in a container outside of Sverdrup room 222 from Sept. 26-30. Associate Professor Victoria Meyer can be reached at victoriameyer78@webster.edu for any questions or for help with shipping costs.

Battling Sex Trafficking

According to Free The Girl’s website, nearly 20-37 million women, men and children are held as slaves around the world. The majority of which are women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

Learn more about Free The Girl’s mission at http://freethegirls.org/

