Kaelyn Carter’s “Late Nights” finds its spot at the St. Louis Art Museum

Kaelyn Carter has been coloring outside the lines of life since childhood, and her work is paying off.

On Oct. 11, Carter’s art titled “Late Nights” hung on the walls of the St. Louis Art Museum as a part of its College Creator’s Night showcase. “Late Nights,” a chalk pastel piece from her high school portfolio, is Carter’s artistic interpretation of the unusual comfort that comes with staying up late to finish assignments that couldn’t be completed during the day.

“I hope that with this piece, my peers and classmates could see themselves in a similar situation, and find comfort in knowing they aren’t alone,” Carter, a junior at Webster University, said. “I hope other viewers are able to find that they can mold this visual into an interpretation that they can relate to most, while also feeling that same sense of comfort.”

Carter was glad to see her artwork in a place she once thought would be unreachable for possible decades.

Along with encouragement from her family, a high school art teacher, Rachel Stimpson, helped with many of the pieces of her college portfolio and continues to express her astonishment of Carter’s achievements. Carter never took one of Stimpton’s classes, but got lessons from her during planning periods.

“This is only my second year as a teacher, and to see Kaelyn graduate and start to leave her impact on the world, whether she’s drawing and crafting a piece that is personal to her or creating something commercial or decorative, everything she makes continues to impress me day after day,” Stimpson said.

“Late Nights” is also featured in the Art Saint Louis Gallery as part of their final exhibit of the year and 40th anniversary celebration, “Art St. Louis 40, The Exhibition,” from Nov. 2 to Dec. 19. Carter was one of 69 artists selected out of 192 from Missouri and Illinois to have their work shown at the event.

“I remember thinking that she was really talented at realism,” Stimpson said. “She mentioned she wanted to attend school for graphic design, and I offered to teach her some graphic design lessons during my planning period.”

Stimpson said Carter’s works are filled with symbolism and convey deep emotion, allowing viewers to connect with the pieces even before reading the description.

“Creating art gives me a voice in telling narratives I would otherwise be uncomfortable with or find difficult talking about. My only hope is that those who view my work will find a connection to it in their own personal, unique way,” Carter said.

While Carter initially questioned whether pursuing an art degree would meet the expectations of those around her, she now feels that, ultimately, she chose the right major.

“Now that I’m here, I’m so glad I chose to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and decided to do what I love most,” Carter said.

Although she graduated high school, Carter’s accomplishments still make Stimpson proud to be a teacher.

“Seeing Kaelyn go to Webster and continue to grow as an artist is an incredible motivator, because I know there are talented students just like her that I get to geek out about art with and teach,” Stimpson said.

Carter has many goals for her art in the future, a few of them being more active on her social media accounts showcasing her art and entering her works in more local shows.

“I’m very proud of myself and what I have already accomplished in such a short amount of time, but I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next,” Carter said.

