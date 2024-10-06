Former Fontbonne athletes find a home at Webster

When Fontbonne University announced its plans to close at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, students were left to find a new school to finish their education. Webster University is a designated “teach-out” partner with Fontbonne, and has welcomed five student athletes to its rosters.

The new additions include two baseball players, a men’s and women’s cross-country runner and a men’s track and field athlete. Catcher Dalton Groves and two-way Austin Happel were the only Fontbonne players to come to Webster with a teammate.

“It’s been very easy to have someone that you know, who you’ve played with for a year,” Groves said.

Fontbonne announced its closure during last year’s baseball season on March 11. This gave Groves and Happel time to talk with Webster and other St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference student athletes while looking for their new team.

“When I played against Webster, I was talking to Evan Evola on first base. He was like the most welcoming person to the team. Then I talked to Karl Peters when I was on second. They were all very nice. They play together and they don’t play to be cocky. They were very welcoming,” Happel said.

The theme of belonging and being a community has been a part of the identity of Webster athletics for a long time. Athletic director Scott Kilgallon wants first-year students and transfer students like Groves and Happel to feel welcome in their new home at Webster.

“It’s a good thing being a part of Webster University,” Kilgallon said. “Do what we always do. Take care of each other and support each other. We are Gorloks after all.”

With the closure of Fontbonne at the end of the 2024 to 2025 season, the school had to follow NCAA guidelines and give schools the ability to reach out to their athletes.

“We have to get permission to speak to another school before you can speak with a student athlete who is already there,” Kilgallon said. “Fontbonne did the responsible thing and did a blanket waiver.”

Typically, student athletes are not allowed to speak with other schools during their season. A blanket waiver allows other schools to reach out to Fontbonne’s athletes to recruit them without breaking any NCAA rules.

As for Happel and Groves, this season will be the first time they play their former teammates. Webster will play Fontbonne at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, IL on May 3.

“It’s gonna be weird playing (Fontbonne),” Happel said. “It’s gonna be fun, but it’s gonna feel different.”

When asked what they were excited for this season, Groves chuckled.

“Kicking Fontbonne’s butt, I’ll tell you that,” Groves said. Happel also chimed in saying that the Gorloks are going to win.



Both Happel and Groves reflected on how appreciative they were to have played for Fontbonne, make friends and play under coach Ryan Good. The Gorloks first game of the season is Feb. 14 where Happel and Groves are looking to make the opening day roster.

