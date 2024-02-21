Study abroad offers new four-week summer trips 

Sex and the City, Bacon and Eggs and Winemaking are all study abroad packages students can choose to take this summer. Starting in June, students can study abroad for four weeks for four credits in Geneva, Leiden or Vienna.

Kelly Heath, the director of study abroad, said the programs were introduced because of a four-week trip to Vienna last summer. The study abroad office found that it allowed students to study abroad, but also work or do an internship.

Each four-week program has one three-credit course and a one-credit experiential learning course. Courses range from focusing on psychology to business to music, giving students a wide variety to choose from.

The three-credit class is the core course, most similar to a typical curriculum. The one-credit experiential learning course puts students into the city to learn. For example, in the “Vienna: Capitol of Music” package, the one-credit course is Interdisciplinary Topics in Music, where students will visit museums such as the Haus der Musik and concerts at Vienna State Opera.

“You get to really use the city as your classroom,” Heath said.

The trips are split up between summer one and summer two sessions. Summer one takes place from June 3 to 28, while summer two takes place July 1 to 26. The two sessions can be combined to create an eight-week trip.

To apply, students must have completed 15 credit hours and have at least a 2.5 GPA. An application includes a statement of purpose and a letter of recommendation. The deadline to apply for the summer courses is Feb. 29.

