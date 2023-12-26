Webster strives to uphold global reputation amid adversity

Webster University has long marketed itself as a “worldwide institution.” It hosts campuses across the globe and, in Webster Groves, nearly 10% of its student body comes from outside the U.S. But to keep its worldwide reputation afloat, Webster must confront recent challenges surrounding its network of schools and competition from other universities.

In March 2023, Tawadudu Sulemana, student and SGA president at Webster University Ghana received an urgent message from the school. It pertained to an upcoming Zoom call. She joined the call – alongside other students, parents and staff – to learn that Webster Ghana would close before the new year.

Current students face their final weeks at the school after almost 10 years in operation.

Sulemana said the news left her “in a state of disbelief,” and she sought counsel from friends afterward to make sure it was actually happening.

Webster Ghana will be the latest closure within the Webster International Network Schools (WINS) program, a partnership of schools that pools access to Webster’s global campus network.

In December 2021, Webster shut down its Thailand campus amid concerns about student safety and improper leadership. In September, while not closed, Webster was sued for its downtown campus under allegations that it failed to pay rent.

“The closure of campuses can have an impact with some WINS partners. It is never easy to tell partners that a campus is closing. This was especially true with the Ghana campus, as many of our partners were excited to send their students to Ghana and work with us on special programs and initiatives,” said Kelly Heath, director of the Office of Study Abroad at Webster.

According to Heath, Webster still plans to offer Study Abroad programs in Ghana, such as a month-long summer dance program at the University of Ghana.

And despite recent troubles, Webster maintains campuses around the globe and has recorded a sharp increase in international students over the past year.

Since the height of the pandemic, more American students are studying abroad, and more international students are enrolling in U.S. schools, including Webster.

To meet the increased demand, schools offer international programs, whether American schools abroad, partner campuses or exchange programs. Alongside its own network of partner schools, Webster has nine campuses outside of the U.S. (including Webster Ghana) — although only four are receiving international students at this time.

According to Heath, Webster’s status as a “global institution” sets it apart from other schools.

Webster’s global initiatives began in 1919 when it welcomed its first overseas students. The school opened its first international campus, Webster Geneva, in 1978, making it one of the few schools with an American-style university in Europe. And in 2019, Webster Tashkent became the first American university in Uzbekistan.

The university embeds this identity into its mission: to “transform students for global citizenship and individual excellence.”

“You hear about global citizenship everywhere at Webster, and not only in the Study Abroad and international office like at some institutions. It is part of the DNA of our university, a point of pride and something that faculty and staff talk about with students on a regular basis,” Heath said.

You can find hints of global citizenship at the University Center, where flags adorn the roof to signify students’ countries of origin. Or in culture-centric clubs like the International Student Association, Muslim Students Association and Latin America Hispanic Student Organization. Webster even shapes its general education requirements into what it calls the “Global Citizenship Program.”

“[Global citizenship] is about trying to connect with people who are different from one another and finding ways to navigate differences while learning and growing,” Heath said.

For international student Sahar Abdellatif, Webster is going in the right direction when it comes to embodying global citizenship.

Abdellatif joined Webster in January 2022. She serves as co-president of the International Student Association (ISA).

Despite her regard for Webster, she recognized a few areas where Webster falls short of its mission at its home campus: clique-like groupings of students from similar cultures, difficulty getting non-academic help for international students and a lack of cultural festivals for minority communities.

“The thing with Webster is we have a very big population of one country or a specific region, and a lot of other countries have been left out,” Abdellatif said. “There’s not that much representation of other countries, including myself, Egypt. I’ve only met one Egyptian at Webster, I’ve never seen anything about Egypt here except the flag, and same for many other countries that don’t have specific clubs to represent them.”

Abdellatif wanted to create more cultural celebrations on campus, so she gathered inspiration from a diverse background of students and faculty. With ISA, she helps international students adapt to life abroad and organizes events celebrating the food, culture and dance from around the world.

Webster Ghana student Sulemana believes, despite her home campus’ closure, that Webster’s commitment to global citizenship sets it apart from other schools. And according to Heath, Webster will continue to stand out for its unique international programs.

Heath said Webster plans to expand into new markets with demand for U.S. education, whether enrolling international students or establishing campuses – like with its Tashkent campus, which has now reached over 4,000 students.

“We will continue to highlight Webster as a global institution and what aspects of our Study Abroad program stand out compared to others on the market. We will continue to engage with WINS partners regularly to support their study abroad needs and interests,” Heath said.

