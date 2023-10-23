Women’s tennis seizes first undefeated fall season

Webster’s women’s tennis team finished its fall season undefeated for the first time in the team’s history.

On Oct. 5, the Gorloks played their final game of the season against Mississippi University and won 9-0, solidifying their undefeated reign. The team’s best previous record in the fall was 7-1 in 2011.

“I didn’t even realize we were undefeated until we were like, ‘wait a minute, we haven’t lost.’ It was awesome,” freshman Evie Schuetz said.

The 11-member team included only one senior and two freshmen. Senior Bailey Higgins credits their winnings to her teammates’ dedication in practices as well as consistent support from assistant coach Carl Walker.

“Everyone who’s there wants to be there. They want to put in the work and practice and they want to get along with everyone,” Higgins said. “But, also, Carl blows our phones up with Instagram reels on tennis. We think it’s so cute. He cares so much, so then it makes us want to care more.”

Schuetz believes that the team’s bond also contributed to its success, recalling team moments like traveling to away matches, getting dinner, going to soccer games and watching the men’s tennis team play. Both Schuetz and Higgins recalled the team’s trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Every spring break, the men’s and women’s tennis teams travel to Hilton Head Island for a week-long tournament.

“We play anywhere from three to five matches,” Higgins said. “Then the rest of the time is spent on the beach or in the hot tub. It’s a pretty good gig.”

Along with the tournament, the team still has a spring season to play. Junior Kylie Chitwood says her and her teammates need to put this milestone out of their mind for the spring season, starting in February.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s cool that we went 5-0, but I think we kind of have to put it past us because we are gonna have some tough teams that we’re gonna be playing in spring. It’s definitely time to put in the work to be able to keep a record going,” Chitwood said.

To prepare for the spring season, the team will have off-season practices and strength and conditioning training, including weightlifting. Higgins said that the spring season is completely different from the fall.

“We play all the other schools in our conference and they’re going to be bringing some big guns this year, so it’s just time to grind,” said Higgins.

Featured image by St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

