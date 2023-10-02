Gorloks Honored at Gorlok-Griffin Invitational

The Gorloks faced off against nine colleges in the first cross country home meet in Webster University’s history. Co-hosted by Fontbonne University, the Gorlok-Griffin Invitational took place Sept. 26 at Buder Park in Webster Groves.

In a close race, the Webster Men’s Cross Country team barely edged out Principia to take home first place in the Men’s 5k Team Run. Ethan Nieroda led the charge for the Gorloks, placing fourth in the Individual Run. Caleb Fletcher and Kaelin Triggs followed suit, finishing sixth and seventh place respectively.

While Cottey University swept the results for the women’s teams, four Gorloks finished in the Top 25 of the Women’s 5k Individual Run: Natalie Kist, Kianna Patton, Aissata Kamara and Symphony Schodroski. Kist placed highest among the Gorloks, finishing the race in 13th.

Following the races, four track and field and cross country seniors from Webster were honored at the Senior Day festivities. Among those athletes were Triggs, Josh Clark, Isabelle Llewellyn and Olivia Nelsen.

“It was definitely a rewarding experience being able to celebrate our accomplishments with our teammates and, honestly, the best coaches I have ever had. The home meet Senior Day would have never happened without their hard work and dedication to our athletic careers and the track program,” Llewellyn said.

The 2024 season will mark Llewellyn’s third year with the track and field team.

“My favorite memory from my track career at Webster would just be the environment that we had built spring semester of Junior year. The team atmosphere was better than ever and my teammates became some of my best friends,” Llewellyn said. “The coaches have done everything in their power to support us and help us grow as not only athletes but as people. We have some amazing athletes in the younger classes, and I can’t wait to build off of that energy and see what happens this year and in years to come.”

The Gorloks will compete Oct. 7 in the Trojan Invitational in Hannibal, Missouri.

Featured photo contributed by Ben Economon.

