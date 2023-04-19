Jennette McCurdy opens up at Spring Headliner

When asked what it was like to find her own values and beliefs outside of the ones her mother imposed upon her, Jennette McCurdy summed up her experience to just one word, “Complicated.”

On April. 3, Webster got an idea of just how complicated things had been for McCurdy. The bestselling author was led in conversation by the assistant director of Counseling and Life Development, Samantha Sipple, to discuss McCurdy’s memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

“Even when she was talking about topics that are difficult and dark and heavy, she managed to bring humor and levity to it and a sense of healing that was just really inspiring to hear,” Webster student Artie Schrieber said.

Other students shared sentiments about the event.

“She was pretty funny, that stood out to me,” Webster student Henry Feld said. “Not so many celebrities are smooth with humor … and it wasn’t scripted.”

McCurdy covered topics ranging from eating disorders to her relationship with her mom, as well as her experiences with therapy. While difficult to hear about, these issues are important to talk about for college students, according to Feld.

“The abusive relationships with parents is something that many people have had in some way,” Feld said. “College students are at the right age to realize this stuff and share their experiences.”

But it wasn’t all heavy material. At one point, McCurdy took a moment to share a recent book she read and announced plans to release another one of her own books sometime in the future.

Before the end of the event, she left the audience with a token of wisdom.

“This is the time to put your needs first.” McCurdy said.

