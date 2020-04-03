BREAKING: Recent Webster graduate dies from COVID-19

Mohammad Ahmad Zain, a 2019 graduate of the Walker School of Business and Technology, passed away on April 1.

A recent Webster graduate, Mohammad Ahmad Zain, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1, according to a Facebook post made by the Multicultural Center and International Student Affairs (MCISA).

Zain graduated from the Walker School of Business and Technology in May 2019, earning a masters degree in information technology. He recently began working as a business analyst in New York. According to the MCISA, Zain had just begun this long-sought-after opportunity when the coronavirus outbreak began.

Originally from Pakistan, Zain often attended MCISA programs.

“He was a strong student and a beloved member of the international student community at the Webster Groves main campus,” the post said. “He regularly attended MCISA programs and often helped his fellow students in times of need. His pleasant and friendly demeanor made him a wonderful friend and classmate.”

MCISA asked students, alumni, faculty and staff to share memories on the post.

As always, this is a changing situation that The Journal is dedicated to reporting on. We will continue to update our community as often as possible.

Share this post