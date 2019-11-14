DPS refers stalking incident to police

Webster Groves Police Lt. Andy Miller said an ex-boyfriend attempted to contact the victim while returning property to her. Police warned him not to return to Webster’s campus.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) referred a stalking case to the Webster Groves Police on Oct. 20.

The victim had an ongoing issue with an ex-boyfriend, Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police wrote in an email to The Journal, who attempted to “contact the victim while returning property to her.” DPS reported the event happened at the Webster Village Apartments.

The victim did not request a formal report to the police. Webster Groves Police handled it as a trespassing warning and told the victim’s boyfriend not to return to Webster’s campus.

The university’s Title IX policy defines stalking as two or more acts directed at an individual that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their or others’ safety or causes them to suffer substantial emotional distress.

As reported in The Journal on Oct. 27, DPS released the 2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report on Oct. 1. It showed the number of reported on-campus stalking incidents more than doubled, rising from six reported instances in 2017 to 15 in 2018.

Stalking is a potential criminal act with grounds for criminal or civil action, according to Webster’s Title IX Policy.

To report a stalking incident or other threatening behaviors by others, contact DPS at (314) 246-6911.

