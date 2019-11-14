Communications Career Week kicks off in Sverdrup

From entertainment and talent acquisition to surgery video editing, communications graduates have a diverse range of job prospects. A panel discussion led by six guest speakers in varying fields, titled “Hidden Careers,” kicked off Communications Career Week 2019.

Students were able to ask panelists questions throughout the event. Additionally, real world experience was available to students interested in live television production. Sophomore Simon Baker ran one of the three live video cameras while Webster streamed the discussion which is available at www.webster.edu/live.

Baker, a film, television and video production major, said he enjoyed being able to get real world experience at an event like this.

“It was great experience getting to do my part of this,” Baker said. “It was a nice way to break the ice and see what everybody else is doing.”

According to Baker, this was his first experience operating a live feed camera.

Panelist Erika Ebsworth-Goold, executive director of strategic initiatives at Washington University, said Webster students should take advantage of the opportunities laid before them.

Students like Baker are taking the right initiative by participating in new activities, according to Ebsworth-Goold. All the panelists agreed that a graduate with a well rounded background looks better to possible employers. The School of Communications offers opportunities in radio, video and print media.

“Do it here,” Ebsworth-Goold said. “Do it now. Do it all.”

Communications Career Week, which Webster describes as “five days of engaging events that bring together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and industry professionals,” runs from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

