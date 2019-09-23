Men’s soccer tops Olivet College 3-1

Webster University men’s soccer improved to 5-1-1 this season following a win away from home against Olivet College Sunday. The Gorloks are now on a four-game winning streak.

Olivet’s record sits at 4-3-1 this season. Webster took control of the match early through shooting totals. The Gorloks out-shot their opponents 18-6 over the course of the match-up. Two goose eggs sat on the scoreboard until Webster’s Juan Garcia struck paydirt off a penalty kick to put Webster up 1-0 in the 32nd minute.

The two sides remained deadlocked for the rest of the half. Olivet’s Cole Miller would tie the game 1-1 just five minutes later. The Comets had only put up two shots in the half including the answering goal. The Webster duo of midfielder Justin Kohler and defender Tavis Cameron gave Webster a 2-1 edge in the 78th minute, Kohler’s first career goal and game-winning goal. The Gorloks kept the lead from then on.

Forward Jarret Gabriele secured the victory for Webster with their final goal with just 10 minutes remaining to make it 3-1. Goalkeeper Matt Amick got the victory in net following a four-save effort. Amick is 3-1-0 this season.

Webster faces Washington University at home on Sept. 25 in their first clash in roughly two years. The Gorloks are unbeaten at home so far. The action begins at 8 p.m. from World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Share this post