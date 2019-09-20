Men’s soccer earns 4-1 win against St. Mary of-the-Woods

Men’s soccer picks up another win, beginning a streak.

Webster University’s men’s soccer team posted their highest goal total of the season in a 4-1 win Thursday against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Webster sophomore Henok Moges scored off a header from eight yards out in the eighth minute. Junior midfielder Hunter Olaso assisted on the goal after taking a corner kick for the Gorloks. Moges’ goal was the first of his collegiate career.

Olaso scored his first goal of the season on a rebound of his own penalty kick after Saint Mary-of-the-Woods got called for a handball in the box in the 49th minute to give the Gorloks a 2-0 lead. Sophomore forward Aamahn Murvin picked up his second goal of the season in the 53rd minute to give the Gorloks a 3-0 lead. Moges also picked up an assist on Murvin’s goal.

Junior forward Ben Aziz picked up his first goal of the season in the 84th minute to make it 4-0. the goal concluded the scoring for the Gorloks.

Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Coffey made four saves en route to his second win of the season, playing in 85 plus minutes. Senior goalkeeper Eli Smith allowed one goal and made one save in four minutes.

The Gorloks record improves to 4-1-1 this season. The team is now a three-game winning streak. Webster returns to action Sunday, Sept. 22 against Olivet College in Olivet, Mich. at 11 a.m.

