Gorlok volleyball falls to Rose-Hulman 3-1

Gorlok volleyball suffered a fifth defeat this season on Wednesday night

Webster volleyball fell to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 3-1 Wednesday night despite setting a team-high 53 kills The Gorloks are 4-5 this season after being outscored by six points in the four-set match.

The Gorloks’ Jordan Price had her best match of the season in terms of attack percentage with .357 according to Webster Athletics.

Gorlok libero Kristen Farrah recorded 38 digs, her second-highest match total for the season. Rose-Hulman libero Katryna Dahlberg recorded 42 digs to lead the match, marking the first time Ferrah had fewer digs than an opponent this season.

Neither team was able to increase their lead by more than one point until Emma Royer’s service ace put Rose-Hulman up 13-11 halfway through the first set. The Gorloks were outscored 12-5 including a stretch of eight unanswered points, ending in a 25-16 set loss for Webster.

In the second set, Webster gave up seven straight points to Rose-Hulman and trailed 16-7 before a timeout. Webster outscored Rose-Hulman 20-9 for a come-behind 27-25 victory heading into the third set.

Neither team managed a lead greater than four points in the third. Rose-Hulman led 24-20 before Webster was able to string together three straight scores. Emma Larson recorded a service ace to trim the deficit to one before recording a service error. Rose-Hulman took the set 25-23.

The Gorloks never took the lead in set four but brought the game to within a one-point difference 20-19 after a late kill from Peyton Eikel. However, Rose-Hulman still took the final set 25-23. Webster faces Blackburn College on Sept 21. The Gorloks’ next home game is September 25 against Greenville University at 7 p.m. in Grant Gymnasium.

