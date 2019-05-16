UPDATED: President Stroble addresses alleged sexual and professional misconduct from professor

Stroble announced an online portal for students and faculty to voice Title IX concerns.

Updated at 7:20 p.m., May 17

Current and former students, faculty and staff may now access an online portal to report Title IX concerns regarding professor Joshua Yates.

WorkPlace Partners Inc. will begin an audit of the allegations this week according to a new statement from President Stroble.

Updated at 7 p.m., May 16

The university will create an online portal for the Webster community to voice their concerns regarding allegations against game design professor Joshua Yates. President Stroble announced the portal in a statement on May 16.

Current or former students, faculty and staff members may use the portal to arrange an in-person meeting with an investigator. Webster retained an independent investigator to audit the allegations against Yates, the statement wrote.

Stroble encouraged people to share their opinions and observations. Portal users may write anonymous concerns. The statement did not specify when the community may access the portal.

The statement comes a week after 13 students and former faculty posted testimonies against Yates on social media.The testimonies alleged the professor of professional misconduct and sexual harassment.

Stroble asked for patience as the university investigates the allegations.

“We care very much about our students and the integrity of our processes and policies,” Stroble wrote in the statement. “We understand the importance of investigating and addressing these allegations swiftly.”

Former student Tamsen Reed said she filed a Title IX complaint against Yates last spring. Currently, the investigation is still unresolved. Webster’s sexual harassment policy states that the university aims to resolve investigations within 60 days.

Stroble wrote in the statement that the university strives to conduct every Title IX investigation with the utmost care.

“We understand the importance of investigations being conducted in a timely and efficient manner, in light of the circumstances of each case,” Stroble wrote. “We will not tolerate exceptions to our policy; I assure you that should such a finding be made, we will act swiftly and appropriately to rectify the situation.”

Share this post