SPICE places second in Chess Final Four

Webster competed among four of the best collegiate chess teams in this national championship.

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) Webster’s Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence (SPICE) took second place at the 2019 Chess Final Four on April 7.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) beat Webster in the final round of the championship.

The annual tournament determines the nation’s top collegiate chess team. Three other colleges competed for the president’s cup: Harvard University, UTRGV and the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD).

Harvard lost 3-1 to SPICE in the first round. SPICE needed three points to win, but UTRGV needed 1.5 to clinch in the final round.

SPICE won the president’s cup five years in a row from 2013 to 2017. UTRGV won the trophy at last year’s tournament.

This is the first tournament SPICE appeared in since head coach Susan Polgar became the youngest woman inducted into the US Chess Hall of Fame.

Webster President Elizabeth Stroble told The Journal last month that she’s proud of Polgar and the SPICE team.

“Susan has been a great ambassador for chess, women in chess and for Webster University,” Stroble said.

Share this post