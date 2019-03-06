St. Louis celebrates Mardi Gras in Soulard

Photos from the second largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country.

Photos and story by Mandy Wyatt.

Thousands flocked to Soulard on Saturday, March 2 for the 40th Annual Soulard Mardi Gras parade. The city showed the world what Mardi Gras in St. Louis looked like. Some spectators traveled as far as from Kansas City, Iowa, and France. The parade floats showed the diversity that St. Louis has to offer. From the family friendly parade, to the traditional Mardi Gras drinks like the Hurricane, the Soulard Mardi Gras parade had fun for everyone.

