Muslim Students Association proposes prayer, meditation room

Webster’s Muslim Students Association is in the process of creating a multi-faith prayer and meditation room on campus.

As the Student Government Association’s student organization liaison, junior Aathif Shamail created a committee to work on the room’s creation.

Shamail created a survey, open to all Webster students, to see what students specifically envisioned for the prayer room.

The survey asks students a variety of questions, such as if they have any difficulties finding a space on campus to comfortably conduct religious practices, if they would use a space designated for such practices and how they think the space would benefit the Webster community as a whole.

Next, Shamail and his committee plan to conduct a trial period, and he hopes the room will be official shortly thereafter.

