Gorloks Athletic Hall of Fame nominations set to finalize Thursday

Nominations for the class of 2019 Gorlok Hall of Fame will end this Thursday, Sept. 15. Thirty nine people have been inducted since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2010, 36 of them athletes and three coaches or administrators.

Voting for the Hall of Fame is currently up on websterathletics.com.

The 2019 inductees will be announced on Feb. 9, 2019 at 7 pm in the Sunnen Lounge in the University Center.

To be eligible for the Gorlok Hall of Fame, the former athlete must have graduated from Webster at least eight years prior to their nomination, shown success on the field and in the classroom, and had an impact in the community or athletics.

