Is this a ‘Political Witch Hunt?’: Greitens investigations – he is not a family man

On April 11, 2018, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens stated that he is innocent of any criminal charges against him relating to the extramarital affair he had in 2015 with his hairdresser. While the affair is an issue that he and his wife have supposedly worked out, there is more to it than that. What did he do wrong? Is he going to resign, be impeached, or remain in office? Why is this a big deal? From the governor’s own words, he believes this is a “political witch hunt.”

Early this year, in January, a taped confession from 2015 was released to the public. This confession was of a woman who admitted to her husband about an extramarital affair she was having behind his back with Eric Greitens. This confession also had details of how Greitens had coerced her into performing lewd acts. She also stated how Greitens had attempted to blackmail her.

This whole event is filled with moral turpitude. For someone to run for office claiming to be a man of family values, but does all of this? That is not morally acceptable.

After this recording was released, the governor became the main target. An investigative committee at the capitol was formed to look into this, and the governor was arrested on felony charges. . My knowledge at the time of this unfolding was very limited, but many had the assumption that the only crime which had been committed was the potential blackmail.

Before I go into details, one important thing to look at is how the investigative committee was structured. There were seven members in the committee, two Democrats and five Republicans. This doesn’t seem very balanced, but this is roughly how the representatives are divided in the House. Even though this committee is composed mainly of members from the same political party as the governor, the report was very shocking. The victim of this investigation was deemed to be a very credible witness. All committee members believed what she had told them.

Just one hour after the governor cried this was a political witch hunt, the investigative committee released their findings for everyone to read. As I dove into the report, it was mind blowing.

The following events are what the victim testified under oath to the committee.

Yes, the victim did go to the home of Greitens, and yes, she had an affair. What I learned from the report was that when the victim walked inside from the backdoor, Greitens searched everything in her purse, patted her down and checked outside to see if she was followed. He then had her go upstairs and change into another set of clothes, because he wanted to do a workout with her. When she changed and went back downstairs, Greitens wanted to show her how to do a pull up. When she went to grab the rings, Greitens taped her hands to them and blindfolded her as well. Greitens took a mouth full of water and spat it into her mouth to supposedly hydrate her. This didn’t go well for the victim and she spit it out.

The victim testified that Greitens then, “Starts kissing down my neck and he starts kissing kind of like down to my chest. And he takes the shirt and rips it open”…Greitens then commented on a scar on the victim’s stomach, before “kissing down [her] stomach” and “pull[ing] down [her] pants”…”[T]hen I hear him kind of, like, step back – take a step back and I hear – I can hear like a, like a cell phone – like a picture, and I can see a flash through the blindfold.”

Greitens then said, “You’re not going to mention my name. Don’t even mention my name to anybody at all, because if you do, I’m going to take these pictures, and I’m going to put them everywhere I can. They are going to be everywhere, and then everyone will know what a little whore you are.”

This caused the victim to become fearful and embarrassed. She started crying and ripping the tape off. She was fighting to get out of there. This caused Greitens to worry, and he started helping her get the tape off. But, as soon as she began to leave, Greitens grabbed her in a bear hug and laid her down on the ground, all while saying “Shh, shh, it’s okay, calm down, calm down.”

Greitens continued to play a more dominant role and tried “fondling” her body.

The victim further testified that Greitens pulled his pants down and “pulled his penis out…max, six inches or something” from her face while she was still crying and felt that she had no other choice if she was going to get out of the basement.

Remember, the victim is deemed as a credible source by five Republicans and two Democrats. Many politicians are calling for the governor to resign amid the release of the report.

While the resignation does not seem like it will happen, the General Assembly may begin the process of impeachment. Article VII, Section I, of the Missouri Constitution, states that public officials are, “liable to impeachment for crimes, misconduct, habitual drunkenness, willful neglect of duty, corruption in office, incompetency or any offense involving moral turpitude or oppression in office.”

The governor claims his innocence and believes the truth will be revealed in court when he will be judged by a jury of his peers. It seems like the witch hunt is soon to be over. Hopefully, the witch doesn’t get burned at the stake.

