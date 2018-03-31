Former Webster student Francis Ladege deported after two and a half years in ICE custody

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents told Francis Ladege he would be dressed in civilian clothes and then would board a charter flight scheduled for late March 28. This flight would take him back to his home country of South Sudan.

Former Webster student Ladege was arrested in 2014 for three counts of possession of marijuana. In 2015, Ladege was sentenced to five years probation, which he began to serve before ICE arrested and detained him for over two years. Ladege became a permanent United States resident in 2003, five years after he originally immigrated to the country.

Ladege arrived in South Sudan March 29. He was released into the custody of an aunt and uncle who live in Juba March 30.

Christine Salamone has known Ladege for almost ten years. She soon became a mother figure for Ladege and his brother when the two came to St. Louis. She said Ladege’s uncle told her Ladege was in their custody. She had been afraid Ladege would be imprisoned by the South Sudanese government upon his arrival.

“He said he is hot and he slept well,” Salamone said. “He has enjoyed being shown around by his cousins, he is using the phones we sent him to take pictures.”

Lawyer Joseph Lacome has license to practice immigration and other law in several states. He took on Ladege’s case pro bono in the middle of March and had filed a habeas corpus to demand a trial hearing for Ladege.

Lacome said the habeas corpus would be pointless since Ladege has already been deported.

“Yeah it was a bit of a shock after being told he was going to be flown out for the past 18 months,” Lacome said. “He seems to be ok though.”

Lacome said he is curious about what the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) will do now that Ladege is no longer in the United States. Lacome had Ladege file for Post-Conviction relief. Immigration lawyer Michael Sharma-Crawford had previously filed for Ladege’s criminal case to be reopened and remanded. The BIA had not yet taken any action on either of these cases.

The Journal will continue to update this story.

