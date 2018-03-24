March for Our Lives in pictures

About 15,000 members of the St. Louis community marched down Market Street on Saturday morning. There were 800 “March for Our Lives” demonstrations around the country and the world in support of students for gun violence prevention. The St. Louis march had four main student organizers and the support of Moms Demand Action. Morgen Lowe, one of the student organizers, said the turnout was more than what they had hoped for.

“It really shows that we’re demanding change and that it has to happen,” Lowe said. “The politicians have no choice but to listen to us.”

