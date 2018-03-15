Webster GMC team wins awards for Conservatory, Browning Hall promotions

Webster University’s Global Marketing and Communications (GMC) team recently was awarded five awards for advertising, print production and video promoting the university.

The department won the awards based on their work for the Conservatory’s 50th Anniversary and the Browning Hall Dedication and Academic Symposium.

The first awards were the February 2017 Collegiate Advertising Awards. Webster received the silver award for magazine advertising for the Conservatory’s anniversary ad and another silver award for a video entitled “The Sciences at Webster University.” The video promoted what Browning Hall would offer the university and students studying in the sciences at Webster.

The second round of awards were from the 15th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA). The SIAA awarded Webster with gold for their work with the Conservatory’s 50th celebration and bronze for promotions for the Browning Hall Dedication and Academic Symposium. In addition, Webster received a merit award for brochure promotions regarding the Browning Hall Dedication.

