Update: Westboro Baptist Church cancels demonstration at Webster’s home campus

Updated 3/8/2018

Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) cancelled its plan to demonstrate at Webster’s home campus on March 12. Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin said WBC has a tight schedule for Monday and does not think there will be enough time to demonstrate at Webster’s grounds.

The group will be at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. 7:45-8:15 a.m. and then head to Warrensburg, Mo. to demonstrate at the University of Central Missouri at noon.

—————————————————



Westboro Baptist Church plans to demonstrate on the home campus on Monday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. The group will protest until 9 a.m. in front of Webster’s Loretto Hall at 470 East Lockwood Ave.

The Kansas-based Church said they will demonstrate and have a religious service regarding the “judgment of God with respect to the dangers of promoting homosexuality, same-sex marriage and the filthy manner of life and idol-worshipping of this nation,” in an email the group sent to Webster University’s public safety and the Webster Groves Police Department.

The group has been demonstrating around the U.S. for the past 27 years. This is their second time demonstrating at Webster’s home campus.

The Journal will cover the story and have a Facebook live of the demonstration.

