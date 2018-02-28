Jeffrey Carter receives Wilma and Roswell Messing Jr. Faculty Award

Professor and chair of the Department of Music Jeffrey Carter was named the 2018 recipient of the Wilma and Roswell Messing Jr. Faculty Award.

The award is presented to full-time faculty members that participate in a summer international research project program to strengthen his or her curriculum and improve the teaching and learning experience.

Faculty members have their proposals peer-reviewed by an assigned university committee.

This summer, Carter will travel to Vienna. He will be focusing on developing and strengthening music curriculums for Webster music majors and Webster International Network School (WINS) music students.Most of his time will be spent building relationships through the community and working with the Vienna staff to get a larger music study program at Webster’s Vienna campus.

The trip looks to help insert international music study into the music department and support his department’s mission. The Department of Music’s mission is to encourage students to be creative, continue learning and respecting diversity along with having an understanding of their their own and other’s values.

Share this post