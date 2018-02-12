Kirkwood City Hall Shooting Memorial in Pictures

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photography by Christine Tannous

Wednesday, Feb. 7 marked the 10 year anniversary of the Kirkwood City Hall shooting. Crowds gathered outside City Hall to remember the six public servants who lost their lives in February 2008. The evening featured speeches from current Mayor Timothy Griffin, previous Kirkwood Police Chief Jack Plummer and City Council member Paul Ward.

In addition, area church leaders said prayers and each current council member lit a candle in memory of the victims. The evening ended with a bagpipe procession through the Memorial Walkway, created in May 2010 to honor those who died.

“I want to let the families of the people who were killed know that we haven’t forgotten them,” Griffin said. “We remember them. They are still important to us.”

Share this post

Related