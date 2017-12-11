SGA Column: Get involved with SGA

Hello everyone, my name is Heather Hamilton and I am the Vice President for Webster’s Student Government Association. I’ll be using this column to keep everyone up to date on what SGA is doing!

SGA currently has open positions. If you are interested in being a Senator for the College of Fine Arts, School of Business and Technology, or a Graduate Senator, please apply. The application can be found at webster.edu/sga.

Two of our committees are Programming Pool and Student Grant Fund. Programming Pool is for large-scale programming for Student Organizations. Student Grant Fund is to cover costs for extra activities, like conferences, tournaments, and conventions. You can find the applications for these on Involved@Webster.

If you have any concerns, want to see a change, or want your voice heard, please reach out to SGA. My email address is sgavp@webster.edu. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions, concerns, or ideas.

I also want to invite everyone to our upcoming event, “Meet & Greet with SGA.” Come on out to the EAB Commons on December 14th from 3:30-5:30pm and grab some food, a drink and hang out. We would like to use this opportunity to connect with the student body and help build a relationship between us. We hope to see you there.

If you ever want a quick update on what SGA is doing, keep checking back to The Journal. We will keep a regular column here.

Heather Hamilton

Vice President, Student Government Association

Chair, Student Grant Fund Committee

Share this post