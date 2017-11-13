Loras knocks off Webster in NCAA tournament

Webster University’s women’s soccer team fell to Loras College 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Dubuque, IA. The Loras Duhawks were ranked nineteenth nationally and second in the North Region.

Loras got out to a quick lead, scoring a goal less than a minute into the first half. Loras would add two more goals and another goal off a penalty kick before halftime.

In the second half, the Gorloks substituted Alisa Coralic for Aly Miller at goalkeeper. The Duhawks would add another goal off Coralic in the second half.

For the game, Loras got 11 shots on goal compared to three for the Gorloks.

The Gorloks set a school record for most wins in a regular season with 19. Eight players were named to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) All-Conference team, with five making First Team. Senior defenseman Elena Bloma also won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

