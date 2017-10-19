Webster to rename Veterans Resource Center after former president Tom Palozola

On Memorial Day of this year, veteran Tom Palozola took his own life. Palozola was deployed as a Marine for two tours in Iraq and a third tour in Afghanistan. He received a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq.

Tom attended Webster after his service and graduated with a degree in Management in 2015. He began his graduate studies in 2016. In addition, he was the president of Webster’s Student Veterans Organization (SVO) on campus from 2015 to 2016.

To honor him and his family, Webster University is changing the name of the Veterans Resource Center to the Cpl. Thomas Palozola Veterans Center. Webster University’s president, provost and Palozola’s brother Matthew Palozola will speak at the dedication. The new sign for the center will be unveiled and a plaque will be placed in the center. A formal proclamation will be presented to the Palozola family honoring their son’s legacy at Webster.

The dedication is on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. outside of the Veterans Resource Center at 200 Hazel Avenue.

Tom worked as Charlie Mach’s SVO vice president and eventually succeeded him as president when Mach graduated in 2015.

During Tom’s time as president, he acquired a grant from the Home Depot Foundation for $9,000 to make the Veterans Center what it is today. The money was used to repaint the center, buy new couches, TV’s and other miscellaneous items to make the center a comfortable place for students.

“[Tom] was always trying to help other people,” Mach said. “I think that’s why he wanted to join the SVO, to continue helping out fellow veterans as much as he could.”

The staff advisor for SVO, Sara Boyd, said very few members of the current SVO knew Tom personally. This, however, has not stopped the group from promoting SVO and continue Tom’s legacy.