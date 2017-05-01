Students recognized at annual leadership awards

The twenty-fourth annual Student Leadership Awards recognized students for their service to Webster University and their peers. In all, 18 awards were given out at the banquet. There were awards for faculty, student organizations and individual students.

Jared Campbell, a graduating senior double-majoring in theatre studies/dramaturgy and advertising/marketing communications was presented with The George Herbert Walker III Award for Leadership. The award is given to the graduating senior who has demonstrated the most significant combination of academic achievement and leadership during his or her time at Webster University. The award comes with a $2,300 scholarship.

The following awards were presented to individual students:

-George Herbert Walker III Award for Leadership: Jared Campbell

–Capstone Award for Leadership: Abby Contreras

–Alumni Association Student Leadership Awards: Caroline Wiley (undergraduate), Eman Fahmy (graduate)

–Global Citizen Award: Hafsa Mansoor

–Campus Life Award: Samantha Thal

–Campus Voice Award: Kalani Seaver

–Outstanding Leadership of a Student Organization: Joshua Tyler

–Outstanding Contributions to SGA: Emily Mertz

–Jacqueline Grennan Wexler Award for Humanitarianism and Servant Leadership: Dina Sallam

–Mark Govoni Emerging Leader Award: Safal Thapa

–SGA Outstanding Student Awards: Matthew Mulhearn (freshman), Chontol Calvin (sophomore), Lisa Camp (junior)

–Making a Difference Awards: Anna Cruzen, Angela Karas, Ashley Schmied, Amber Davis, Cameron White, Cody Anderson, Megan Price, Michaela Finnerty, Nahla Fekrey, Shikha Ralleigh, Jessica Wright

The following awards were presented to student organizations:

-Outstanding Student Organization of the Year: PING! A Performing Arts Collective

–Outstanding Contributions to Cultural Awareness: SANGAM

–Outstanding Contributions to Campus Social Life: International Student Association

–Outstanding New Student Organization: Love Your Melon

The following awards were presented to faculty:

-Learning Happens Everywhere Faculty Awards: Mary Preuss, Debra Carpenter, Carol Williams

-Student Organization Advisor of the Year Award: Noriko Yuasa

