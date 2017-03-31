Fire in West Hall leads to water damage

A small fire broke out in the West Hall dormitory building on March 30. It was extinguished quickly, but the sprinklers set off in response damaged several areas of the building.

According to students and firefighters on the scene, the fire began in West Hall’s main floor kitchen, where a student was cooking.

“Thanks to the quick response by professional staff in Housing and Residential Life, the fire was extinguished, the building’s alarm and sprinkler systems were activated, and there were no injuries,” Buck said.

Buck said firefighters quickly responded and determined it was safe for students to return to the dorms. The sprinklers set off caused damage to several rooms on the first floor of the building, including the main housing office. There was no damage to residential areas, according to Buck.

“I am very appreciative of our residents who followed our evacuation procedures today, our student staff in Housing and Residential Life who stepped up without hesitation, and for the swift and coordinated response from our colleagues in Public Safety and Facilities Services,” Buck said.

Share this post

Related