Webster to host Central Regionals

The 2017 NCAA Division III baseball Central Regionals will be hosted by Webster University for the second year in a row.

The Central Regionals are scheduled for May 17-20 at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois. The winner of the regionals will move on to the College World Series in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Head baseball coach Bill Kurich said he hopes the team qualifies for the regionals after missing out last season.

“Obviously we have a great facility with GCS Ballpark,” Kurich said. “It makes sense the Central Regionals be held at a facility like that. Hopefully, we are playing in it.”

GCS Ballpark is the primary home to the Gateway Grizzlies, a minor league baseball team unaffiliated with Major League Baseball.

Webster University Director of Athletics Scott Kilgallon said GCS Ballpark is a high quality facility.

“We are fortunate to have a good relationship with the staff there and they work well with our staff,” Kilgallon said. “It is a well run event and that is why Bill does such a great job recruiting.”

Last season was the first time Webster hosted the Central Regionals. According to Kilgallon, the event went smoothly.

“Last year, we had beautiful weather throughout so you did not have any weather delays,” Kilgallon said. “We only had one game go into extra innings, and that was Washington University and Whitewater. So everything went on schedule.”

Last season, the Gorloks failed to qualify for the Central Regionals after they lost in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference tournament.

“Certainly we are aggressive in putting in a bid because you have to roll the dice given the success of the team,” Kilgallon said. “Last year, we obviously didn’t make it. Given how good the team has performed over the years, making three out of five World Series, your intent is to throw it in and hope we qualify. Giving us home field advantage, if you will.”

