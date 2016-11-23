Shots fired in attempted carjacking near Gateway campus

An attempted carjacking turned violent last night on the 1100 block of Olive St., near the Gateway Campus of Webster University.

An initial report released through the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept. (SLMPD) this morning stated SLMPD officers responded after the victim, a 29-year-old male, ran his SUV into another vehicle, then a flower planter, as he was escaping the incident after shots were fired.

Webster officials confirmed the university was notified by 8:30 p.m., after evening classes were already underway. The university stated classes were not disrupted by the incident. The Gateway campus is two blocks east of the intersection.

According to the SLMPD release, the victim stated he was stopped at a red light at Olive and N. 11th when one of the suspects approached his vehicle window as two other suspects stood in close proximity on the sidewalk. The victim motioned for the suspects to back away.

As the light turned green and the victim began to drive forward, one of the suspects fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle window. The three male suspects then fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.

The release also stated the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and drove his vehicle east on Olive, until striking the rear of another vehicle, then a flower planter at 9th and Olive. The vehicle struck a tree after rolling over the small planter.

After an assault occurred across the street from the Gateway campus in spring, Webster Director of Communications Patrick Giblin told the Journal the only people who can enter the campus after 6 p.m. are students, faculty and staff who have swipe cards.

Giblin also said Webster Public Safety monitors the property around the clock, but the building also has its own security detail present at the security desk on the first floor.

A WebsterAlerts Twitter notification was not issued for this incident.

