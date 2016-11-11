House fire shuts down traffic near campus

Big Bend Rd. was blocked off earlier today as several fire departments responded to a fire near campus.

The house fire occurred at 414 E. Swon Avenue. Webster Groves Fire Department and Police Department responded along with fire departments from Maplewood, Brentwood and Afton.

According to assistant fire chief Tom Yohe, the blaze started in the the basement and spread to the rest of the house, but it remained structurally intact. The house was unoccupied at the time.

