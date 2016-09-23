Webster’s Ghana campus finds new location in Accra, set to offer new programs

Webster’s Ghana campus has relocated to the Accra neighborhood of East Lagon.

The campus relocation completes Webster’s move from the original Accra location, where the university put its first African campus in 2013.

Peter Mayer, associate vice president of International Campuses & Initiatives, said the new Accra location will give Ghanaian students greater opportunities.

The new location will also tout a newly added computer science major, and new addition to existing undergraduate programs. A university press release noted new programs and certificate opportunities would be offered at the campus next year.

“Since its inception Webster Ghana has created exciting new possibilities for Webster’s worldwide network of international locations,” Maher said in a university press release. “Combined with the re-accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana this summer, this move positions us for significant growth.”

