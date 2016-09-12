Webster student injured in traffic incident

A traffic incident at the intersection of Edgar Rd. and Garden Ave. this afternoon left one Webster student with minor injuries.

At approximately 5 p.m., a silver and red Ford pickup truck struck the student at the busy intersection. The truck displayed Illinois license plates and was towed away from the scene.

Webster public relations director Patrick Giblin said the occupants of the truck were local teens. The student suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

In addition to campus safety personnel, Webster Groves Police and Fire Depts. were called to the intersection in the midst of heavy traffic.

Giblin also said traffic at this intersection during the late afternoon is common since the evening class schedule is just getting underway.

The reporting officer for the Webster Groves Police Dept. was unavailable at press time. The Journal will update this story as it develops.

