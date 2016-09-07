Conference aims to ‘demystify sustainability’

Webster University will host its fifth annual conference on sustainability in October, focus- ing on the theme “Demystifying Sustainability: The Impact of the Individual.”

The conference brings to- gether “local food providers, environmental professionals, urban ecology experts, student activists and other local sustain- ability champions” to discuss is- sues related to sustainability and the environment,” according to webster.edu/sustainability.

Featured speakers include Catherine Werner, the Director of Sustainability for the City of St. Louis and Kevin Coval, a Chicago poet and activist.

Kelsey Wingo, Webster’s sustainability coordinator, said Coval was chosen as a keynote speaker because he brings an ar- tistic perspective to the issue of sustainability.

“That’s something that a lot of folks on this campus and in this area connect with,” Wingo said.

Wingo said the theme of the conference will focus on an individual’s ability to help create a more sustainable world and the different meanings that sustain- ability can have in various in- dustries and communities, specifically in St. Louis.