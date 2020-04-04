Webster launches World Report Podcast

Webster is debuting an International World Report podcast in order to link its nine campuses all over the globe. The podcast features views from campuses in Vienna, Austria; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; the Washington, DC region of the U.S.; and the main campus in Webster Groves, Missouri, USA. Each episode will be launched on Soundcloud.

“The idea behind the program was to create a form of electronic communication that would add to the sense of community in these times when we are depending upon virtual communication environments,” Rick Rockwell, Chief Communications Officer said. “We thought the need was greatest now to link all of the global Webster campuses, as we are all on remote operations together and also preparing our communities to cope with the same pandemic. This is the best time to lift spirits and provide a platform for a shared conversation.”

The first episode of the podcast is available now. It is titled Webster World Report: CoronaVirus Special. Listen here.

