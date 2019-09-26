Webster Volleyball falls 3-1 to Greenville Panthers

Webster Volleyball fell to Greenville College 3-1 in the pair’s first matchup since last year’s SLIAC tournament finals. The defeat marks the Gorloks first conference loss this season. Their record sits at 6-6 on the season and 3-1 in the SLIAC.

After taking the lead on the first serve of the set, Webster did not allow Greenville a lead. Webster held a ten-point advantage for much of the set, thanks to eight errors committed by Greenville. The Gorloks took the set by a score of 25-15.

In the second set, Webster again committed fewer errors than the Panthers, but a seven-kill advantage ultimately was the difference in the contest. The second set was highly contested for the first half as the teams tied eight times. A service error by Abby Freeman made the score 12-11 in favor of Greenville. Greenville took 11 of the next 13 points, before ultimately winning the contest 25-18.

The Panthers took a 7-6 lead early on in the third set. Their lead grew by as much as six points before the Panthers were ultimately able to put it away 25-22. The Gorloks were not able to capitalize on Greenville’s six errors that tripled Webster’s error count. Greenville out-killed Webster 15-10.

The fourth set offered 15 tie scores and eight lead changes. Both teams managed 18 kills. Neither team was able to hold a lead greater than two points throughout the entire set. Panther Abby Freeman scored four of Greenville’s final five points. This includes the winning point, sealing a 26-24 win in the set and a 3-1 win in the match.

Kristen Farrah of the Gorloks recorded a season-low in digs, 20, and was out-dug by an opponent in the second straight loss. Jordan Price tied her season-high in kills, 13. Jenna Rodriquez set a season-high in assists, 23. The team set a season-high in attack percentage at .232.

Webster heads to Jacksonville, Ill. this weekend for two SLIAC matchups against MacMurray College and Westminster College respectively. The next home contest for the Gorloks is next Tuesday, Oct. 2 against Washington University.

Share this post

Related