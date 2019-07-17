Student succumbs to injuries after vehicle accident

A memorial service for Andrew Goldbranson will be held July 18 in Darien, Ill.

Webster student Andrew Goldbranson,19, passed away July 10 due to injuries sustained in a moped accident.

The accident occurred July 3 after his moped crashed near Fish Creek, Wisconsin. Goldbranson wore a helmet and was not impaired, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Goldbranson pursued his love for acting and musical theater at the Conservatory of Theater Arts. This fall, the conservatory plans to commemorate Goldbranson’s memory.

Memorial services will be held July 17 and 18 in Darien, Ill. Memorial donations can be made to the Andrew Goldbranson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Share this post

Related