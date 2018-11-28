Chief of Human Resources dies

Webster staff member Steven Winter passed away on Nov. 22.

Winter had served as Webster’s Chief Human Resources Officer since March of this year. He previously worked as the interim chief at the start of 2018.

According to a university statement, Winter recently spent time in the hospital, but he returned to a family member’s home before his passing.

Prior to coming to Webster, Winter worked in human resources for companies such as Staples, Ascension Health, Gap Inc. and BJC Healthcare. Winter said in March he felt honored to work permanently at the university and was excited to continue interacting with the other members of the Human Resources Department.

The university has not yet released a date for a memorial service.

The Journal will update this story as information becomes available.

Share this post

Related